Lakers: Watch DeAndre Jordan and Malik Monk Battle It Out on Jimmy Kimmel Live

DeAndre Jordan and Malik Monk both participated in the College Knowledge segment on Saturday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Lakers guard Malik Monk is filling up his time the best he can before officially becoming a free agent at the end of this month. Yesterday, Malik Monk, along with fellow former Kentucky Wildcat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a segment called "College Knowledge". The segment pits two teams of professional athletes from the same college against each other in a trivia contest.

DeAndre Jordan, who was waived by the Lakers this past march, and Khris Middleton, represented Texas A&M. Jordan and Middleton ended up winning the trivia challenge and earned hats with "Genius" labeled on them. SGA and Monk took home hats with "Jeanyus" stitched on the front as an embarrassing consolation prize.

The lone question the Kentucky team got right was Monk correctly stating that Michelangelo painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.  

