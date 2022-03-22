Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Posterize Kevin Love in Cleveland

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Posterize Kevin Love in Cleveland

LeBron James hammered home a powerful dunk on Kevin Love in the first half of the Lakers game in Cleveland.

LeBron James hammered home a powerful dunk on Kevin Love in the first half of the Lakers game in Cleveland.

Even at age 37, LeBron James can still throw down thundering dunks. LeBron absolutely hammered one home, literally, on former teammate Kevin Love as part of his 21-point first-half in Cleveland.

Spectrum SportsNet provided the highlight reel, complete with color commentator Stu Lantz's emphatic reaction to watching LeBron soar. 

NBA reporter Dave McMenamin compared Kevin Love possibly assisting LeBron with extra air time to a big dunk from the days of yore.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There's a short list of NBA players that could still dunk with that kind of authority. Add it to the pile of incredible things LeBron has done in his age 37 season. 

It's plays like that that serve as a reminder to how truly special LeBron James is as a basketball player. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17898292
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Out for Today's Cavaliers Game

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_17934464
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Provides His Perspective on Latest Loss

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_17934349
News

Lakers: 'Smart' Move is to Rest LeBron James Says NBA Expert

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_17936183
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Proposes 'Wild' Trade Idea for Russell Westbrook

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_8966832
News

Lakers: Joel Embiid Credits Kobe Bryant For His Basketball Career

By Eric Eulau10 hours ago
USATSI_17897838
News

Lakers: Rob Pelinka Discusses Future of Malik Monk in LA

By Eric EulauMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17936195
News

Lakers: LeBron James On If He's Celebrating Milestone After Discouraging Loss

By Eric EulauMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17925487
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Comments on Viral Video of Toronto Heckler

By Eric EulauMar 20, 2022