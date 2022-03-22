Lakers: Watch LeBron James Posterize Kevin Love in Cleveland

Even at age 37, LeBron James can still throw down thundering dunks. LeBron absolutely hammered one home, literally, on former teammate Kevin Love as part of his 21-point first-half in Cleveland.

Spectrum SportsNet provided the highlight reel, complete with color commentator Stu Lantz's emphatic reaction to watching LeBron soar.

NBA reporter Dave McMenamin compared Kevin Love possibly assisting LeBron with extra air time to a big dunk from the days of yore.

There's a short list of NBA players that could still dunk with that kind of authority. Add it to the pile of incredible things LeBron has done in his age 37 season.

It's plays like that that serve as a reminder to how truly special LeBron James is as a basketball player.