LeBron James is 38-years-old. Somehow, he seems to be aging in reverse.

The Benjamin Button of the NBA is at it again, putting on a show against Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets. In the third quarter of Monday's game, he pulled out all the style points, with an alley oop reverse slam that you have to see to believe.

Check out the video here:

James is doing it all for the Lakers right now, having one of his best games of the season after he put up a season-high 47 points on his birthday. He clearly wants to see the Lakers make some win-now moves, so he's doing everything he can to prove that this team can win.

Through three quarters, James has 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 66% shooting. The Lakers will probably need a little more from him if they want to close out this victory.

