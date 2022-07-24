Lakers: Watch NBA Center Jonas Valanciunas Roast LeBron James

It's almost as if Jonas Valanciunas was waiting for this moment. He drew a card with Lebron's name on it and was ready to roast the four time NBA MVP.

He instantly reenacted a crybaby face and whining which James has been called out for and mocked for frequently throughout his career.

Watch the impersonation here:

The 7-foot center for the New Orleans Pelicans thought he had the last laugh but it's only a matter of time before the King responds or even worse, shoves in back in Valanciunas' face during the regular season.

According to Statmuse.com, LeBron James has averaged 27.5 points, 7.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 30 games versus Jonas Valanciunas in his career while the Lithuanian player averages only averaged 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists against the four time NBA Championship winner.

James, who recently played in the Drew League, claimed he is "100% injury free" which makes fans excited for his return to the court this winter after a disappointing ending last season.

Valanciunas had his laugh and drew some comments and praise from anti-Lebron fans but we'll see who's laughing soon.