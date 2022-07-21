Lakers News: Darvin Ham Thinks LeBron James' Drew League Game was a Warning Shot

Lakers forward LeBron James is entering his 20th season but still continues to turn heads by playing at an unbelievable level. James recently participated in the Drew League, marking the first time he played there since 2011.

The hype surrounding the news sent shockwaves across the basketball world with fans from all over the state flocking to see James and hoping to get a glimpse of what he's truly capable of in a Pro-Am game. There was little doubt of what he was about to do.

James gave the fans a show and went off for 42 points, 16 rebounds and three assists and sealed the game at the line in a narrow 104-102 victory with his teammate Demar Derozan. Lakers newly hired head coach Darvin Ham saw the game as a sign of things to come this season (quotes via The VC Show)

"He wants this new generation of players to know that he’s still that dude."

Ham is right, he is still that dude. The difference is James is 37 years old and he is not supposed to be playing at this high of level.

The hopes remain high for the Lakers this upcoming season despite all the trade rumors circling around their star players. Despite the Lakers having a down year, James had a renaissance of a season, posting the second-highest scoring average of his career (30.3) while still hauling in 7.0 rebounds and dishing out 6.6 assists per contest.

Disappointment from the Lakers franchise does not come too often, so the possibility of a bounce back for the purple and gold remains high. If this is a sign of things to come, Lakers fans should be more than excited for what's in store.

Regardless of his age, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA.