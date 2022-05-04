Lakers: Woj Sheds Light On LA's Puzzling Approach to Head Coaching Search

The Lakers are wading into the coaching candidate pool, but with a stroke that's all their own. Which isn't all that surprising since the current Lakers regime has often ignored industry norms, for better, or for worse.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained the Lakers unique approach to their head coaching search on an appearance on the sports leader.

“Typically, teams will ask for permission on maybe up to a dozen candidates — a large number, start interviewing them one after another, do sometimes two or three in a day on Zoom, bring them in in person. The Lakers, what I’m told they’re gonna do, is essentially call for permission on a couple guys at a time, talk to those coaches, think about it and then move on to a next group of two, perhaps three.”

So far, the Lakers have received permission from the Milwaukee Bucks to interview assistant coach Darvin Ham. Wojnarowski believes that Ham will receive serious consideration from the Lakers front office for their head coaching vacancy.

"You look at the Mike Budenholzer head coaching tree in the NBA - Taylor Jenkins in Memphis, Quin Snyder is from that coaching tree,Kenny Atkinson, who had success in Brooklyn. Certainly Darvin Ham [is] well-regarded around the league and someone the Lakers are going to take a long look at and he'll be part of this process."

Other candidates that have been linked to the Lakers head coaching gig, include, but are not limited to: Quin Snyder, Juwan Howard, and Mark Jackson.