During your Los Angeles Lakers' Media Day bonanza yesterday, All-NBA small forward LeBron James wore a retro pair of his signature Nike sneakers, to be released to the public ahead of his 20th season in 2022-23.

Available tomorrow, the LeBron 2 Retro "Maccabi" boasts a slick white-and-gold colorway and some nifty laser-etched graphical illustrations on the top collar. Per Victor Deng of Sole Collector, the shoe is patterned after a player-exclusive shoe (i.e. never available to the general public) worn by LeBron James during a 2004 Cleveland Cavaliers preseason contest against Israeli club Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv, ahead of the Chosen One's second year in the league, 2004-05.

In keeping with the throwback theme, an old James Nike logo is featured on the shoe's side. The Lakers highlighted the kicks through their official Twitter account:

Further images from Nike covering the new/old mid-cut sneakers are available via Deng's Sole Collector piece. The shoe will retail on SNKRS and in select stores tomorrow, September 28th, starting at $215.

James has a flurry of sneakers headed to market to celebrate his 20th NBA season, during which the All-Star will turn 38.

Last week, we took a sneak peak at Nike's impending LeBron XX's, the latest in his line of signature shoes, set to be released in a variety of color patterns throughout the new-look Lakers' 2022-23 run. First up, a day after the release of the LeBron 2 Retro "Maccabi," the "Time Machine" colorway (designed to accommodate elements from many of James's past kicks) of the LeBron XX's will hit stores.