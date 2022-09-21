Skip to main content
Lakers News: The Latest On Nike's New LeBron James Sneaker

Lakers News: The Latest On Nike's New LeBron James Sneaker

More intel on the LeBron XX's!

As we teased recently, the 20th signature shoe of All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers immortal LeBron James is scheduled to be released by Nike this fall. A fresh press statement from the iconic Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear brand has shed further light on LBJ's latest kicks.

The new shoe will officially be called the "LeBron XX," and its first "colorway" pattern is set to arrive to outlets next Thursday, September 29th.

The shoe's "Time Machine colorway" pattern will be the first installment of the LeBron XX to hit retailers. This model is reportedly set to double as both a look back at the 18-time All-Star's illustrious sneaker past, as well as a look forward as the Nike team decides to use the shoes "to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron," said Nike’s Senior Footwear Designer for Men’s Basketball Jason Petrie, per ESPN's Nick DePaula. The sneakers mark the first time in the history of LBJ's signature shoe line that the Chosen One will be rocking low tops to start a shoe line.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The LeBron XX is set to be the lightest shoe yet in James's signature sneaker line, with impact protection maximized thanks in part to its Air Zoom Turbo forefoot unit and a 13 mm Zoom Air unit in the heel.

Nike will be issuing other color patterns during the holiday season this year. Reportedly, there will be an all-pink version of the shoe (as seen during some Drew League contests earlier this offseason), a "Violet Frost" that incorporaes traditional Lakers colors, and a black-and-gold mesh sneaker apparently intended to pay tribute to James's first championship 10 years ago.

“The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’" Petrie is quoted as saying in the press release. "We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

Should Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, eventually go pro (Bronny, a high school senior, is projected to be a potential late-first round or second-round draft pick), perhaps they will keep the sneaker lineage alive well into the next couple decades.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

nina westbrook russell westbrook 2017
News

Lakers News: Parsing The Instagram Tea Leaves From Nina Westbrook

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james cavaliers 2018
News

Lakers News: Recent Lakers Coach Discusses Cavaliers' Early LeBron James Workout

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james golden state warriors 3-22
News

Lakers News: Will Los Angeles Return To The Postseason?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: 2022-23 Lakers Born To Lose?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james bronny james bryce james 2021
News

Lakers News: What Could An Upcoming CBA Revision Mean For Bryce James?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
LeBron James thinks Bobby Portia made a dirty play
News

Lakers News: NBA Twitter Responds To Latest LeBron James Look

By Alex Kirschenbaum
dennis schroder lakers 2021
News

Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Leads Germany To EuroBasket Bronze

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 2022
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Sixth Man?

By Alex Kirschenbaum