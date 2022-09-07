Lakers News: LeBron James And The World's Most Famous Raptors Fan Buy Piece Of Soccer Club

Italian football (soccer) club A.C. Milan has reportedly been purchased by a diverse ownership group that includes RedBird Capital Partners, Yankee Global Enterprises and Main Street Advisors to the tune of an exorbitant €1.2 billion, per Sam Cole of Highsnobiety. In American dollars at the time of transaction, Kyle Bonn of Sporting News writes that that equates to a similar $1.21 billion.

So why should you care, dear Los Angeles Lakers fans? As the title of this article indicates, LeBron James and noted Toronto Raptors super-fan Drake are investors in Main Street Advisors, and now possess a chunk of that group's minority ownership stake in AC Milan.

The club only bolsters what is already a diverse investment portfolio for James. LeBron, along with business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter, also made an investment in the delicious Blaze Pizza 10 years ago, becoming a spokesman in ads for the Pasadena-based company following the conclusion of his duties with McDonald's six years ago. Also in the food-and-beverage investment space, James reportedly made an angel investment in liquor company Lobos 1707.

In terms of team ownership, James is already involved in a lot of clubs. He recently became a partner with Fenway Sports Group Holdings, LLC. Through this arrangement, LeBron thus owns a piece of the Boston Red Sox, the Liverpool Football Club, American professional stock car organization RFK Racing, and regional broadcast cable network the New England Sports Network (NESN). Getting a percentage of A.C. Milan just expands the four-time MVP's reach in the soccer/football world. He also has been vocal about his desire to own an expansion NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

Keep in mind, too, that James and Carter are also the co-creators of the entertainment collective SpringHill Company, projected to be worth around $725 million.

As we all know, King James's decision to sign on with the Lakers in the twilight of his storied NBA career in 2018 was motivated in part by a litany of opportunities in the entertainment and business space. The fact that he is now a part of one of the two most storied NBA franchises in history seems like it was almost an afterthought in his decision-making.