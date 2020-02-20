LeBron James And Anthony Davis Share A Meal During Taco Tuesday

LeBron James posted a video to his Instagram on Wednesday in which he jokes that he's exhausted after the All-Star Game, before yelling, "Psych," and showing him and Lakers' teammate Anthony Davis sharing a meal together for Taco Tuesday.

"Man, it's been a long couple of days, man, after All-Star," James said in the video as he shook his head and looked away. "I'm tired as hell, man. I ain't got much energy, man. I really don't. I really don't have much energy, man."

James then smiles and says, "Psych! Y'all know what it is today. It's Martes de Tacos."

James laughs and points the camera across the table, where Davis is sitting.

"Martes de Tacos," Davis says.

James next asks his wife Savannah what day it is. Unimpressed, she puts up her hand, shakes her head and takes a bite of her taco.

James and Davis shared a meal together two days after they played together in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where Team LeBron beat Team Giannis, 157-155.

The Lakers' superstars are close friends. James, who was an All-Star team captain, selected Davis with his first pick. But he recently ribbed Davis, joking that he was surprised that he even made the team.

"I'm more surprised that he was an All-Star, period," James said as he stood next to Davis on Feb. 6.

The Lakers have strong chemistry and enjoy spending time together. After the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break against Denver, James wrote on Instagram, "Helluva win last night fellas!!! Perfect way to go into the break on a high note! Miss you boys already!"

The Lakers, who have the top record in the Western Conference at 41-12, will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at Staples Center.