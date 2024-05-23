Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Each Make An All-NBA Team
During a surprisingly durable season for each aging player, Los Angeles Lakers All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both named to an All-NBA team on Wednesday night.
The league has announced that Davis made the 2024 All-NBA Second Team, while James made the All-NBA Third Team. D'Angelo Russell just barely missed the cut. (We kid.)
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Boston Celtics power forward comprise this season's first team.
James, the league's oldest player at 39, has now made a league-record 20 All-NBA teams. He's a 13-time All-NBA First Teamer, a three-time Second Teamer, and now a four-time Third Teamer.
The 31-year-old Davis, a four-time First Teamer, has been named to his first-ever Second Team. Earlier this week, he was named to his fifth All-Defensive team overall, and his third First Team.
This is quite the feat for a pair of players on a 47-35 No. 7 seed. Normally, honoring two vets with All-NBA slots (there are just 15 total, overall) is reserved for players on fair more elite clubs, but Davis and James benefitted a bit from some injury luck and some magnificent on-court moments in getting over the top here.
More Lakers: D'Angelo Russell Predicts Winner of Mavericks-Timberwolves WCF Series