LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and More to Sit Out Preseason Opener

The NBA season is upon us and the Lakers will host their preseason opener this Sunday afternoon, against the Brooklyn Nets. Before all the action starts, Head Coach Frank Vogel spoke with the media on Friday and gave an update on what players will be sitting out for Sunday's game.

So Russ and Bron and Melo are not going to play and Trevor missed practice again today with a sore foot so he will not play. There may be others, but as of right now those are the guys that we know will not play. Anthony will play, likely just the first quarter. We'll huddle up after practice tomorrow and see if any of the other guys will not be in there.

Over the offseason, the Lakers added a few star athletes to the mix and fans are itching to watch them play, but for now, they are going to have to wait a little longer. With that said, once the regular season starts, fans will truly see what the team will be able to do with their newest additions.

Whether it is big or small, hearing injuries before the season starts is not promising. Vogel brought up how Trevor Ariza is dealing with a sore foot, so he has not been participating in practice. However, it should only become a problem if he continues this, moving forward.

As the Lakers get ready for an action-packed season, it is important that they keep an eye on these star players, especially throughout the preseason. Considering it is only the first game, it should not come as a shock that big players, such as LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony will be out.

To see much more of the Lakers, their second preseason game will be in Phoenix, against the Suns on Wednesday, October 6th.