AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Weighs In On Which Team Would've Won: The Dream Team Vs. The Redeem Team

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James discussed how the two greatest men's national basketball teams, the 1992 Dream Team and the 2008 Redeem Team, would've fared against each other in an interview with Uninterrupted on Monday. 

"It would've been great, that's for damn sure," James said. "I don't know who would've won. I'm going to pick us, obviously, because I'm on that team. But when you got so many good players, man, you never know. Whoever got the ball last could win the game."

The Dream Team was headlined by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Karl Malone and John Stockton. The Redeem Team included Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh and Deron Williams. 

Despite the depth of talent on both teams, James joked that two players would've dominated all of the action. 

"MJ and Kobe are gonna have their own little game," James said. "It ain't gonna be five-on-five. It's gonna be one-on-one, four-on-four."

James added that the Dream Team definitely had one advantage. 

"One thing about the '92 team, they had a lot of grown-ass strong men," James said. "Like, those guys be lifting cars. You ever see the Strongest Man Competition on ESPN? Charles, Malone, Ewing, you know, those guys, David Robinson, those guys are like brute strong."

But James said his team had a different edge. 

"One thing about the '08 team, we've got a lot of wiggle to our game, you know what I'm saying, we got a lot of wiggle," James said. "We might get killed on the glass. But I feel like there ain't gonna be a lot of shots missed anyways because of these two teams."

Both the Dream Team and the Redeem Team won gold medals. And 11 of the 12 players on the Dream Team were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. 

James added that the Redeem Team's practices were just as intense as the Dream Team's, which were recently shown in "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary series about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. 

"We're literally beating each other up to the point where coach [Mike Krzyzewski] and the coaching staff were like, 'Okay, bring it in because we've still got a gold medal to win,'" James said. 

James acknowledged that he didn't know which team would've won, but he said one thing is undeniable. 

"It definitely would've been a hell of a game," he said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Says Meeting Michael Jordan Was One Of The Most Formative Experiences Of His Life

James said if he would've died that day, he would've died a happy man.

Melissa Rohlin

by

BillEnright

JaVale McGee Makes Most Of Bike Ride Gone Wrong

The Lakers center got a flat tire on a ride through Los Angeles, but the mishap brought him “fire pics.”

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Started Training For The NFL During the 2011 NBA Lockout

James gave up football after his junior year in high school to focus on basketball, but during the NBA lockout he began re-training for the sport.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Hall Of Fame Photographer Andrew Bernstein And Kobe Bryant Shared A Special Bond

Bernstein gained Bryant's trust and witnessed some of his most intimate moments.

Melissa Rohlin

Phil Jackson’s Last Season With Bulls Set Stage For Championship Runs With Lakers

The Hall of Fame coach declined Jerry Reinsdorf’s offer to return for another season with the Bulls after guiding them to a second three-peat.

Jill Painter Lopez

Magic Johnson And Stephen A. Smith Will Host A Follow-Up Special For 'The Last Dance'

Johnson and Smith will discuss the biggest moments and revelations that came out of the 10-part documentary series.

Melissa Rohlin

Beloved Audio Technician Matt Yerke Remembered For Work Ethic, Disposition

The Southern California native who worked behind the scenes on Lakers broadcasts recently died at the age of 44.

Jill Painter Lopez

Former President Barack Obama Delivers Inspiring Commencement Speech

Obama spoke Saturday during "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," a special to honor seniors who weren't able to attend their ceremonies because of COVID-19.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Congratulates I Promise School Mom Who Earned Her GED

A mother of a student from the I Promise School earned her GED through the school's continuing education program for parents.

Jill Painter Lopez

by

lagunabarb

LeBron James To Class Of 2020: 'You're All Kings And Queens'

James was an executive producer for "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," an hour-long special honoring the class of 2020.

Melissa Rohlin