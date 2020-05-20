LeBron James discussed how the two greatest men's national basketball teams, the 1992 Dream Team and the 2008 Redeem Team, would've fared against each other in an interview with Uninterrupted on Monday.

"It would've been great, that's for damn sure," James said. "I don't know who would've won. I'm going to pick us, obviously, because I'm on that team. But when you got so many good players, man, you never know. Whoever got the ball last could win the game."

The Dream Team was headlined by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Karl Malone and John Stockton. The Redeem Team included Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh and Deron Williams.

Despite the depth of talent on both teams, James joked that two players would've dominated all of the action.

"MJ and Kobe are gonna have their own little game," James said. "It ain't gonna be five-on-five. It's gonna be one-on-one, four-on-four."

James added that the Dream Team definitely had one advantage.

"One thing about the '92 team, they had a lot of grown-ass strong men," James said. "Like, those guys be lifting cars. You ever see the Strongest Man Competition on ESPN? Charles, Malone, Ewing, you know, those guys, David Robinson, those guys are like brute strong."

But James said his team had a different edge.

"One thing about the '08 team, we've got a lot of wiggle to our game, you know what I'm saying, we got a lot of wiggle," James said. "We might get killed on the glass. But I feel like there ain't gonna be a lot of shots missed anyways because of these two teams."

Both the Dream Team and the Redeem Team won gold medals. And 11 of the 12 players on the Dream Team were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

James added that the Redeem Team's practices were just as intense as the Dream Team's, which were recently shown in "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary series about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

"We're literally beating each other up to the point where coach [Mike Krzyzewski] and the coaching staff were like, 'Okay, bring it in because we've still got a gold medal to win,'" James said.

James acknowledged that he didn't know which team would've won, but he said one thing is undeniable.

"It definitely would've been a hell of a game," he said.