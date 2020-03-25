LeBron James Donates Food To I Promise School Families

LeBron James celebrated this past Taco Tuesday by providing meals to 340 I Promise School students and their families, according to USA Today.

Each meal was equipped with enough food for four or five people, meaning he fed over 1,300 people tacos.

James is planning on doing the same thing next week, according to the newspaper.

The Taco Tuesday feast also provided business for Akron Family Restaurant, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing restrictions. It has been closed for dine-in customers for over a week.

The I Promise School is also closed in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Volunteers delivered the restaurant's meals to the student's households Tuesday. The meal included chicken and beef tacos, rice, beans and tortillas.

The I Promise School, which was founded in 2018 to help at-risk students, offers graduates free tuition to the University of Akron.

James' I Promise School provides its students with free uniforms and meals. The school also provides families in need with free transitional housing, GED assistance and job placement services for parents.