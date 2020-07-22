LeBron James' I PROMISE Village To Help Students And Their Families Is Revealed

AllLakers
LeBron James founded the I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, two years ago, but that was just the beginning of his commitment to those students and their families. 

On Wednesday, The LeBron James Family Foundation revealed the I PROMISE Village by Graduate Hotels, a renovated apartment building a few blocks from the school that will serve as cost-free transitional housing for families in need. 

The foundation posted photos of the historic building from 1923 that was renovated beginning in October. It has individual units for families and also includes a study space, washers and driers, a community garden and a physical activity area.

“Whether it be homelessness, domestic violence or other unforeseen circumstances... The Village is intended to provide shelter, safety and support so that students are still able to attend school as we assist the family with a long-term plan for their future success,” the LeBron James Family Foundation wrote on Instagram. 

The foundation added that “the expense-free living comes with certain expectations and commitment to change.” 

Behind the building, there’s an area for kids to play with artwork on the walls by Hebru Brantley and a message, “It takes a village.” The foundation wrote that the illustrations were intended to “inspire power & hope."

James wanted to create the Village so students could focus on learning instead of worrying about where they'd sleep. 

“Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education," James said in a statement. "But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive – if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety."

