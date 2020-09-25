LeBron James Gauges Whether To Talk To Anthony Davis By Looking At his Unibrow

Anthony Davis has a tell.

When he wants space, his eyebrows apparently make a certain formation.

"If his brow is really low, then you know not to talk to him," LeBron James said Thursday. "If it's higher, then he's accepted the fact that you're allowed to come into his office and talk to him. [Wednesday] his brow was very low."

After a two-rebound performance in the Lakers' 114-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, James said Davis' famous unibrow told him to stay away.

James respected the furrowed hair.

They didn't speak ahead of Game 4, and Davis responded by scoring the Lakers' first six baskets, finishing with a game-high 34 points on 10-for-15 shooting and five rebounds in the Lakers' 114-108 win on Thursday.

The Lakers, who have a 3-1 series lead, are just one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.

"I feel like I was very aggressive [Thursday], especially the start," Davis said. "I think I still have to do a better job rebounding."

Davis has averaged 9.6 rebounds in the playoffs. He called his rebounding in Tuesday's game "unacceptable" and is clearly still not happy with his recent production in that category.

Good thing James knows how to best support his close friend and teammate.

Ahead of Game 5 on Saturday, James will just have to look above his eyes to know what he needs.