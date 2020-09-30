LeBron James Has NBA's Most Popular Jersey During The Restart

LeBron James has the NBA's most popular jersey and the Lakers have the most popular team merchandise during the restart, the league announced Wednesday.

The results are based on sales from NBAStore.com from July 30 through Sept. 28.

Behind James, the most popular jerseys are Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Lakers' Anthony Davis, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Lakers, who are widely considered the favorites to win the NBA championship, open the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.

James, 35, has led the Lakers to The Finals for the first time since 2010, when Kobe Bryant won his fifth and final title with the team.

The 16-time NBA champion Lakers had missed the playoffs six-straight seasons before this playoff run. If they win the title this year, they'll tie the Boston Celtics for the most championships in league history.

James is averaging 26.7 points, 8.9 assists and 10.3 rebounds this postseason for the Lakers, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, the Houston Rockets in the second round and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, winning each series in five games.

Below is the complete list of the most popular jerseys during the restart:

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

3. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

7. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

8. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

9. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

10. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

11. Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

12. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

13. Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

14. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

15. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Below is the complete list of the most popular team merchandise during the restart:

1. Lakers

2. Boston Celtics

3. Chicago Bulls

4. Miami Heat

5. Golden State Warriors

6. Toronto Raptors

7. Dallas Mavericks

8. Milwaukee Bucks

9. Portland Trail Blazers

10. Denver Nuggets