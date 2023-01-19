Skip to main content
Lakers News: LeBron James Impressed By Young All-Star's Otherworldly Dunk

King James gives the leader of one of the West's best his flowers.

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James is no stranger to a nasty dunk. In fact, that's probably one of his favorite scoring options in a diverse portfolio.

After Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA point guard Ja Morant submitted his candidate for an early Dunk Of The Year finalist, stealing the soul of Jalen Smith, James took to his Instagram Stories to register his thoughts.

