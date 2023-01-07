Your Los Angeles Lakers may be without All-Star forward LeBron James when they head to Sacramento tonight to face off against a 20-18 Kings club that has cooled off a bit lately (5-5 in its last 10 games).

Per Marc Stein, James has been officially listed as questionable to play tonight with a sore left ankle, on the second night of a back-to-back pair of games for Los Angeles.

Thus far this season, LA has had just three back-to-back sets. The 38-year-old James has sat out at least one game (twice) more often than he has been able to play both (once). Given his age, recent injury history and advanced mileage (especially when you factor in all those deep playoff runs), it makes sense for Los Angeles to rest The Chosen One for every back-to-back set, from now until the day he retires. But he may strive to power through.

Stein adds that little-used reserve center Damian Jones (right great toe soreness) and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) have been listed as probable to suit up.

Troy Brown Jr., who missed last night's 130-114 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks with a left quad strain, is questionable to play for LA.

As expected, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV are all still out as they deal with longer-term injuries. Given that Walker and Reaves are set to be reassessed in two weeks, and that the progress of Davis is making Darvin Ham optimistic, it's possible they'll be back on the floor competing for LA later this month.

Per the league's latest injury report, Sacramento will be without two-way player Keon Ellis and Queta Neemias. Ex-Laker Malik Monk is questionable to play with a sore lower left leg.