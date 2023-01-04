Could we see the Lakers' big back on the court sooner rather than later?

Anthony Davis has been out since December 16 with a foot injury he suffered in a game against the Denver Nuggets. A week later, reports came out that AD would be out indefinitely, without a timetable for return. There was hope that he could be back sooner rather than later, and this past week, Davis provided an update that he was hoping to avoid surgery.

Now, on Wednesday's edition of NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided another encouraging update regarding Davis' progression.

"He's started to do some running on the court," Wojnarowski said. "The next step I'm told for AD is jumping and then see how the foot feels then. But certainly, they're encouraged with the progress, and I think you'll start to see Anthony Davis ramp it up and do more with the team now back in L.A."

Wojnarowski also added that the reports continue to be encouraging and that Davis is "relatively pain-free."

This is great news for the Lakers, as AD was playing at an MVP-level before he went down with the injury. Davis was averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game on 59.4% shooting. He was truly doing it all on both ends of the court, and is someone the Lakers would love to get back as they start pushing their way into the Play-In Tournament.

Also, the sooner AD is back, the more pressure the front office will have to make a win-now move to turn this team into a true contender in the Western Conference. The Lakers' season feels like it relies on the right foot of Davis, so the sooner he can get back, the better shot they have at finding success.