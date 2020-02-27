LeBron James Is Out For Thursday's Game Against Warriors

LeBron James will miss Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of a sore groin.

Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable for Thursday.

Davis sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 118-109 win over New Orleans after aggravating his elbow when he blocked Nicolo Melli's shot and also tweaking it on the team's offensive possession right before the block.

"He actually told me he hit it on the prior play, that offensive play," Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday. "It was sore but he was still running back in transition and then comes back and gets that remarkable block. The combination of the two hits just made it sore for a little bit. We were going to take him out. We had [Kyle Kuzma] ready to go in. With the long timeout, by the end of the timeout, he felt it was ready to go, so just a sore elbow."

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record of 44-12, while the Warriors are in last place with a record of 12-46.

The Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry (fractured left hand) and Klay Thompson (torn left anterior cruciate ligament), have lost seven games in a row.

The Lakers are on a six-game winning streak.