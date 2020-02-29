AllLakers
LeBron James Is Questionable Against The Memphis Grizzlies

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James (sore groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. James was sidelined for Thursday's 116-86 win over Golden State. 

Danny Green (hip) is doubtful and Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable for Saturday. 

The Lakers are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 45-12, while the Grizzlies (28-30) are in eighth place. 

The Lakers have won seven games in a row, including a 117 - 105 win over Memphis at Staples Center last Friday. 

The Grizzlies have lost their last four games. 

The Lakers, who will play the Grizzlies in their second game of a three-game trip, have the best road record in the league at 24-5. 

