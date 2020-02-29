LeBron James (sore groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. James was sidelined for Thursday's 116-86 win over Golden State.

Danny Green (hip) is doubtful and Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable for Saturday.

The Lakers are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 45-12, while the Grizzlies (28-30) are in eighth place.

The Lakers have won seven games in a row, including a 117 - 105 win over Memphis at Staples Center last Friday.

The Grizzlies have lost their last four games.

The Lakers, who will play the Grizzlies in their second game of a three-game trip, have the best road record in the league at 24-5.