AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Jokingly Tells Anthony Davis To Leave Him Alone After He Messes With Him On Camera

Melissa Rohlin

As LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat in their socially distanced seats before the Lakers' third and final scrimmage against the Washington Wizards on Monday, a camera zeroed in on James' face. 

The team's two superstars were scheduled to sit out Monday, so Davis decided to entertain himself by messing with his teammate. 

Davis stuck his arm near James' face and started undulating it. James snarled and swiped his arm away twice. 

James reposted a video of the exchange in an Instagram story and wrote: "My goodness @antdavis23 Leave me alone man!!!" He included emojis of a face laughing so hard it cries and a face palm.

James and Davis have become close friends in their first season playing together. Davis attended James' 35th birthday party. James had Davis over for dinner two days after they played together in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. And they often share glasses of wine together after games.

It's not the first time the two have teased each other. 

When James, a team captain for the All-Star Game, was asked if he was going to select Davis to be on his team, he quipped, "I'm more surprised that he was an All-Star, period. That he was even on the selection ballot."

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, have long said their chemistry is one of the reasons why they've had so much success this season. They genuinely enjoy spending time together and support each other.

James exemplified that after the Lakers' 123-116 win over the Wizards on Monday. With the team without him, Davis, Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma, James made sure to shoutout his teammates who played well. 

JR Smith, who the Lakers signed in July after Avery Bradley opted out of the resumed season, had 20 points on six-for-nine shooting, including making six of his seven three-point attempts. And Dion Waiters, who the Lakers signed in March after waiving Troy Daniels, had 18 points on eight-for-17 shooting and six assists. 

James posted a photo of Smith and Waiters and their stats and called them by their nicknames. 

"Swishaaaaaa & [cheese]," James wrote. 

The Lakers open the resumed season on Thursday against the second-place Clippers (44-20), who are 5 1/2 games behind them. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Worthy Has A Suggestion For Anthony Davis: 'Get You Some Goggles'

The Hall of Famer suggested that Davis should wear goggles after he got poked in the right eye in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Jill Painter Lopez

Danny Green Takes Over JaVale McGee‘s Popular Vlog Inside The NBA Bubble

Green did a fine job filling in for McGee by taking fans to the barber shop, massage room, hotel room, a Lakers practice and more. He also lets fans in on his new hobby.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James' Son Bryce Does Hilarious Impression Of The Lakers Superstar

The 13-year-old Bryce did a hilarious impression of James, who is away from his family inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Near Orlando.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Delivers Passionate Comments About Breonna Taylor And The Need For Change

James used his media availability after the Lakers scrimmage against Dallas to discuss the need for change in America.

Melissa Rohlin

by

browncomplexion

Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis Is Day-To-Day After Being Poked In The Eye

Davis is day-to-day after being poked in the eye in the first quarter of the Lakers' scrimmage against Orlando on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Dion Waiters Is Fitting In With The Lakers And Happy To Be Reunited With LeBron James

Waiters, who signed a deal with the Lakers in March, has been solid in two scrimmages with the Lakers. He scored 12 points in 21 minutes against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Says He Made Some Tweaks To His Jump Shot Over The Hiatus That Bolstered His Confidence

After Saturday's scrimmage, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he expects a healthy Kuzma to be a huge piece for the Lakers in the playoffs.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James' Voting Rights Group Will Donate $100,000 To Pay Ex-Felons' Debts In Florida So They Can Vote

The day after LeBron James delivered an eloquent plea for progress, he continued to fight for social justice.

Melissa Rohlin

Dion Waiters Solid In Lakers' First Scrimmage, His First Game With The Team

Waiters, who signed with the Lakers in March, looked good in his debut, scoring nine points on three-for-seven shooting in a scrimmage against Dallas on Thursday.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James On Washington Football Team's New Name: 'Is That Real?'

James weighed in on the Washington NFL team announcing it will call itself the "Washington Football Team" until it adopts a new name.

Melissa Rohlin