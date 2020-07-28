LeBron James Jokingly Tells Anthony Davis To Leave Him Alone After He Messes With Him On Camera

As LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat in their socially distanced seats before the Lakers' third and final scrimmage against the Washington Wizards on Monday, a camera zeroed in on James' face.

The team's two superstars were scheduled to sit out Monday, so Davis decided to entertain himself by messing with his teammate.

Davis stuck his arm near James' face and started undulating it. James snarled and swiped his arm away twice.

James reposted a video of the exchange in an Instagram story and wrote: "My goodness @antdavis23 Leave me alone man!!!" He included emojis of a face laughing so hard it cries and a face palm.

James and Davis have become close friends in their first season playing together. Davis attended James' 35th birthday party. James had Davis over for dinner two days after they played together in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. And they often share glasses of wine together after games.

It's not the first time the two have teased each other.

When James, a team captain for the All-Star Game, was asked if he was going to select Davis to be on his team, he quipped, "I'm more surprised that he was an All-Star, period. That he was even on the selection ballot."

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, have long said their chemistry is one of the reasons why they've had so much success this season. They genuinely enjoy spending time together and support each other.

James exemplified that after the Lakers' 123-116 win over the Wizards on Monday. With the team without him, Davis, Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma, James made sure to shoutout his teammates who played well.

JR Smith, who the Lakers signed in July after Avery Bradley opted out of the resumed season, had 20 points on six-for-nine shooting, including making six of his seven three-point attempts. And Dion Waiters, who the Lakers signed in March after waiving Troy Daniels, had 18 points on eight-for-17 shooting and six assists.

James posted a photo of Smith and Waiters and their stats and called them by their nicknames.

"Swishaaaaaa & [cheese]," James wrote.

The Lakers open the resumed season on Thursday against the second-place Clippers (44-20), who are 5 1/2 games behind them.