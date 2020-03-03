LeBron James Laughs At How Rookies Are Closer In Age To His Sons Than Him

LeBron James, 35, has been in the league 17 years, nearly as many years as some of the league's rookies have been alive.

After the Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, 105-88, James was asked about 20-year-old rookie Ja Morant being closer in age to his teenage sons than him.

James, who swapped jerseys with Morant after the game, said he's no longer taken aback by the age difference because it already hit him over the summer when he hosted Cleveland's Darius Garland and Oklahoma City's Darius Bazely.

"When they would come over to the house, they would actually be outside playing basketball with Bryce and Bronny," James told reporters Saturday, referring to his sons. "Or playing video games with them. At first I was like [surprised] and then I had to realize those guys are 17-, 18-years old and my sons are 15 and 13. So, yeah, it made all the sense in the world."

James said his wife Savannah, however, was less-than-thrilled when she was reminded of the age gap.

"I’m not going to say which one said it, but one of them said, when they was leaving said, ‘Thank you, Auntie Savannah,'" James told reporters Saturday. "She didn’t particularly like that. But it was a respect factor. She didn’t like that because, you know, my wife she’s been 21 for the last 20 years. But it’s a respect factor and we both sat back and kind of laughed at it after the fact. Like, ‘Oh, wow. They’re around the same [age]. They understand it [more] with my sons than they do with us.’"

James played against two of the league's top rookies over the weekend in Morant and Zion Williamson.

After the Lakers beat New Orleans, 122-114, on Sunday, James gave Williamson a hug and said something to him while holding a towel over his mouth.

James declined to share their talk, but he revealed the nature of their conversation.

"If I'm able to give my wisdom and game and pass it down while I'm playing or after I'm playing, I feel like it's my job because the game has given me so much since I started playing at eight years old," James told reporters Sunday. "It's my responsibility. Anybody says that, 'LeBron, why would he do that while he's playing? He's showing signs of weakness. He's buddy-buddy with these guys he's going against.' Tell them to kiss my ass. With a smile, too."