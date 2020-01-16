AllLakers
LeBron James Leads All-Star Votes and Alex Caruso Is Fourth In West Among Guards

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James leads all vote-getters and Alex Caruso is fourth among guards in the Western Conference in the final All-Star ballot before fan voting closes on Monday. 

James has 4,747,887 votes, ahead of Dallas' Luka Doncic's 4,598,323 votes. Doncic led James in the first fan voting returns earlier this month, but James took over the top spot last week. Anthony Davis is the third-leading vote getter in the Western Conference with 4,412,619 votes. 

In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo has a 2,000,0000-vote lead over everyone else with 4,474,107 votes. The next-highest vote getter is Toronto's Pascal Siakam (2,433,411).

Lakers' reserve guard Alex Caruso is fourth among guards in the Western Conference with 894,827 votes, behind Doncic, Houston's James Harden (2,934,614) and Portland's Damian Lillard (984,140).

The fan vote only accounts for 50 percent of the vote, while players and the media each account for 25 percent of it. 

The top fan vote-getters in each conference will be the two team captains. They will then choose their teams from the 22-player pool of All-Stars. James and Antetokounmpo were the team captains of last year’s All-Star Game in Charlotte.

The All-Star game is Feb. 16 in Chicago. 

