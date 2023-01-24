Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James may not be able to join his teammates tomorrow for a "home" game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the two clubs' shared home court, Crypto.com Arena.

Since turning 38 on December 30th, James has been an absolute tear. He has earned two Western Conference Player of the Week awards already this month, and has helped keep Los Angeles afloat despite the team missing several core players over the last few weeks: All-Star center Anthony Davis, starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV, and bench guard Austin Reaves.

Per the NBA's newest injury report, James has been downgraded to questionable yet again with, you guessed it, left ankle soreness. For those of you who've been paying attention, that pesky ankle has been pestering the 18-time All-Star a lot lately, keeping his availabilities ahead of games somewhat up in the air until late.

Among Lakers players, new addition Rui Hachimura will not make his debut for the purple and gold just yet, as he still needs to go through his physical for the team and get acclimated. He could suit up later in the week.

On the Clippers side of the equation, role players John Wall and Luke Kennard are out for tomorrow. Two-way player Moses Brown and developing young pieces Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston are all with the Clippers' NBAGL franchise, the Ontario Clippers, and will not be suiting up for LA.