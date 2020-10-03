SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

LeBron James Reflects On Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Comparisons After Win Over Heat

Melissa Rohlin

So far, it hasn't been much of an NBA Finals series. 

But it's been quite a race for The Finals MVP award.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 2 on Friday, 124-114, to take a 2-0 lead, two wins shy of their first championship since 2010.

Over the last two games, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have combined for 124 points. 

It's been a stunning mix of strength and grace from a 35-year-old who is playing as though he were a decade younger, and a 27-year-old who is playing as though this weren't his Finals debut. 

On Friday, LeBron James had 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds. 

They became the first Laker teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 to each score at least 30 points in a Finals game. 

James took a moment to reflect on that.

"Being in high school, watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective," James said. "Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor. So to be in the conversation with those two guys -- myself and Anthony, myself and AD, he's going to kill me, myself and AD -- is just very humbling, because I know I grew up watching those guys."

Bryant and O'Neal played together on the Lakers from 1996-2004, winning three-straight championships together from 2000-2002. They were considered one of the best one-two punches of all time until their contentious relationship forced the Lakers to trade O'Neal to Miami in 2004. 

James and Davis have said their bond has remained strong because they don't get jealous of each other. But after the Heat  cut an 18-point hole to nine points in the third quarter, Davis acknowledged that him and James were not above exchanging a few heated words, though they swiftly moved past them. 

"We had multiple coverages that were blown tonight," Davis said. "It was just all piling up and we just kind of had that moment, put it behind us and kept playing. Like I said, it's not always going to be pretty. It always seem like everything is good with me and him. And we do have our times where we do yell at each other and we do argue, but we know it's coming from a good place, so we get over it quickly and move on to the next play. We are just two guys that really want to win and have a love for the game."

James said the Lakers have a lot to work on after Game 2, adding that he can't wait to watch film of their performance. 

The Heat, who were led by Jimmy Butler (25 points and 13 assists) were without Bam Adebayo (neck strain) and Goran Dragic (torn planter fascia in his left foot).

"Myself and AD, we're not satisfied with just the win," James said. "We want to be great. We want to be great as close to 48 minutes as possible."

It's a mentality that they shared with Bryant and O'Neal. 

In fact, James said that both he and Davis had a lot in common with the Laker greats.  

"Well, I guess if you look in the sense of the size and the power and the speed that Shaq at his size played with, you could look at my game throughout the course of my career and say that [there's a similarity]," James said. "And then you look at the elegance and the ability to shoot the ball and the ability to play in the paint as well as post up and get to the perimeter, I guess you can say that you can have some of AD's game that could compare to Kobe's game in that sense. Obviously, all four of us are all different positions. Kobe was a natural 2-guard. I'm kind of a -- I don't know, whatever position. Shaq is a center. AD is kind of a hybrid, as well. But I guess all four of us, we have a winning mentality and we just tried to make enough plays out on the floor throughout the course of the game that would benefit not only ourselves individually but, for the most important thing, for the better of the team."

James then paused a moment. 

Even for a three-time NBA champion and a four-time MVP, being compared to those two players was powerful. 

"I can't even believe I'm up here talking about myself and AD with Kobe and Shaq," he said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyrie Irving Throws Shade At LeBron James

Irving, who played alongside James, said for the first time in his career he has a teammate he can trust to take a shot with the game on the line.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Why He And Anthony Davis Are So Close: 'We're Not Jealous Of Each Other'

James took some time Thursday to reflect on why his relationship with Davis is so strong.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Is Against Celebrating Too Soon Because Of 2011 NBA Finals: 'That [Expletive] Burns Me To This Day'

After the Lakers' 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he discussed why he didn't want his team celebrating before the final buzzer.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Shines In His NBA Finals Debut, Leading Lakers To Statement Win Over Miami Heat

Davis had 34 points and nine rebounds in the Lakers' 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Win Game 1 Of The NBA Finals Against The Miami Heat, 116-98

The Lakers take a 1-0 lead over the Heat in the NBA Finals. They're three wins away from winning their first championship since 2010.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Has NBA's Most Popular Jersey During The Restart

The Lakers, who are widely considered the favorites to win the NBA championship, open the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Finals Preview: Lakers Vs. Miami Heat

The Lakers and Heat open their NBA Finals series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Has Survived 82 Days In The Bubble By Focusing On Winning A Championship

James acknowledged that being in the bubble has been very tough for him.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Reflects On How He Grew During His Time With The Miami Heat

James, who is about to play against the Heat in The Finals, led them to four-straight Finals appearances from 2011-2014, including two championships in 2012 and 2013.

Melissa Rohlin

What LeBron James Wishes He Could've Asked Kobe Bryant

In an interview with Yahoo Sports!, James said he regrets that he and Bryant never found time to sit down and chat after he joined the Lakers in 2018.

Melissa Rohlin