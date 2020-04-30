LeBron James Says Reports About Execs And Agents Wanting To Cancel Season Are 'Not True'

LeBron James said a recent report that NBA team executives and agents are wanting the league to cancel the season is "absolutely not true."

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season???" James tweeted Thursday. "That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."

According to CNBC, team executives and agents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, are "pushing for an outright cancellation of the season so everyone can focus on safely resuming play next season."

The NBA season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and commissioner Adam Silver said he wouldn't make any decisions about whether play will resume until at least May.

But the NBA appeared to take a step toward a potential return Monday, announcing that individuals could begin using their team's practice facilities in states that have modified their stay-at-home orders as early as May 8, though that date remains fluid.

The NBA added that strict social distancing policies would be enforced during those workouts, including no more than four players at a time would be allowed in the facility, no head or assistant coaches could participate and group practices and scrimmages remain prohibited.

In a recent conference call, James said that he's been working out four to five times a week at his home, preparing both his mind and body for the season to resume.

James, 35, was having an MVP-caliber season, averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists, 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game before the hiatus. The Lakers (49-14) were atop the Western Conference and hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010.

"Obviously the number one thing is the safety and the well-being of all of us here in America first and getting this pandemic under control," James said on April 8. "I believe once that's under control and they allow us to resume some type of activity, I would love to get the season back going. I feel like we're in a position where we can get back and start to compete for a championship, get back to doing what we love to do, making our Laker faithful proud of us [and] of being back on the floor. And if it's in one single isolated destination, if it's Las Vegas or somewhere else that can hold us and keep us in the best possible chance to be safe, not only on the floor, but also off the floor as well, then those conversations will be had."