LeBron James Shares Secrets Of Success with Workout, Recipe

LeBron James literally shared one of his recipes for success.

James posted an Instagram story of his favorite granola recipe, which is made by his personal chef, Dena Marino.

Marino said on Twitter that the granola recipe she makes “is a #jamesgang & my family favorite!! Perfect with everything since it has a little bit of savory in it!!"

The granola includes cashews, almonds, coconut flakes, turmeric, cinnamon and an egg white, among other things.

“So many people have been asking for it!!” Marino posted on Twitter. “It’s so so delicious and can be used in so many ways! In smoothies, yogurt parfaits, on top of waffles, pancakes, etc!!”



James, a three-time NBA champion, also posted the workout he did Thursday. James has been working out four to five days a week during the stay-at home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James’ workout included pushups, sprints, a standing barbell curl and a kneeling cable reverse fly among other things. James has plenty of gym equipment in his home, and he’s posted many exercises for fans to checkout.

“Today’s workout! Let’s get it!,” James wrote.

James posted that he does each exercise in three sets of 10. At age 35, James was having an MVP-caliber season before NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season March 11.

In addition to working out and eating healthy foods, James has been entertaining himself and his fans with TikTok dances.

He’s also been watching the “I Promise” docuseries on the Quibi App, which follows the progress of some of the at-risk students who attend the public school he founded in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.