LeBron James' Son Bryce Does Hilarious Impression Of The Lakers Superstar

LeBron James' family is currently without the Lakers superstar. But James' son Bryce has made sure that they still has a piece of him.

The 13-year-old did a hilarious impression of James, who is trying to lead the Lakers to their first championship since 2010 during the resumed NBA season at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

In the video, Bryce alters his voice and calls himself: "The one and only. The king. The king from Cleveland." He then asks his brother Bronny how tall his is and the 15-year-old responds that he's 6-feet-2 as he hysterically laughs. Added Bryce: "You were probably 6-11 when you came out the womb. My boy. Yessir."

James' wife Savannah posted the video on Instagram and wrote: "I'm in literal tears." James reposted the video, adding 29 emojis of a face laughing until it cries.

After the NBA season was paused March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, James said the silver lining of the four-month hiatus was getting to spend so much time with his family.

"I’m able to train with my boys," James said in a conference call on April 8. "I’m able to have tea time and color with my daughter. I’m able to be with my wife on a day-to-day basis, every single day."

The Lakers flew to Orlando on July 9 for the resumed season. NBA players that are part of the 22-team restart will be away from their families at least through the first round of the playoffs, meaning they'll be apart from them for nearly two months.

The morning of July 9, James acknowledged he was feeling very torn.

"Just left the crib to head to the bubble," James tweeted. "S--- felt like I’m headed to do a bid man! Fr. Hated to leave the #JamesGang."

James will be competing for his fourth NBA championship with the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.