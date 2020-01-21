LeBron James stood up for his son, Bronny, after the Lakers' 139-107 loss to Boston on Monday, calling out the person who threw something at the 14-year-old during a high school basketball game that afternoon.

Before playing the Celtics, James went to Springfield, Massachusetts, to watch Bronny play with Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) against Paul IV (Fairfax, Virginia) at the HoopHall Classic.

During the second half of the game, a fan threw something at Bronny, a freshman, as he was on the sideline waiting to inbound the ball. The object struck him on his back.

“I did not see it until I got here actually,” James told reporters after the Lakers' biggest loss of the season. “I was at the complete opposite end of the floor. I did see the referee stop the game or stop the inbounds and a cop came up there. But I didn’t know what happened until the video evidence shown to me [Monday] when I got here.

“I mean it’s just disrespectful, and it was a little kid, too. I don’t know how old that little kid was. I don’t know if he learned that on his own or he learned that at home or whatever the case may be, but it’s disrespectful. I wonder how old that kid is, if he was around Bronny’s age or Bryce’s age.”

James, a 15-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, acknowledged that his son has to deal with a lot because of his famous father.

He added that he's proud of how his son handles himself.

“He’s cool, calm,” James told reporters. “He’s better than his mom and dad, let's just say that. He is. He is better than his mom and dad at some of the things he lets off his shoulder. I guess he’s taken that from me too, because I let a lot of [expletive] go, too. But he’s a great kid, and most importantly, he just loves being around his teammates, being a great a kid, being a model citizen in the community and playing the game that he loves to play and being a big brother to his brother and sister.

“But that [expletive] earlier made me mad when I saw that. It's just disrespectful.”

James also posted about the incident to his 44.4 million Twitter followers and 52.5 million Instragram followers.

Wrote James on Instagram: "Know I got your back and front throughout it all! I’d die for you and your siblings. Never waver no matter what disrespect, hate, envy, jealousy, etc comes your way! Only push forward and continue to be the great kid/young man/person you are! Love you kid!! ❤️ #JamesGang👑"