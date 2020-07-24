AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James' Voting Rights Group Will Donate $100,000 To Pay Ex-Felons' Debts In Florida So They Can Vote

Melissa Rohlin

The day after LeBron James delivered an eloquent plea for progress, he continued to fight for social justice. 

The voting rights coalition that James helped found, More Than A Vote, said Friday that it will donate $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which aims to pay ex-felons' debts so they can be eligible to vote, according to Politico. 

In 2018, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition successfully fought for a constitutional amendment that ended Florida's lifelong voting ban against people with past felony convictions, which restored the right to vote for about 1.4 million people. But Republican-backed legislation has made it very tough for the vast majority of those individuals to vote, requiring them to pay all court fines, fees and restitution before registering. 

James and other Black athletes and entertainers who founded More Than A Vote, which aims to fight Black voter suppression, are also raising money for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition by posting the documentary "Good Trouble" about John Lewis' life on their website. It costs $12 to watch it. 

"A must watch to understand what this man was fighting for 60 years!!!" James tweeted Friday. "The right to vote should not come with a price tag!"

James, the face of the NBA, spoke for nearly 14 minutes Thursday evening after the Lakers' scrimmage against Dallas about the need for change in America. 

He made a passionate plea for the Louisville police officers who shot Breonna Taylor to be arrested. He discussed being Black in America, saying, "You’re just racially profiled from the time you come out of the womb." He said Black Lives Matter shouldn't be called a "movement," adding, "There ain’t been no damn movement for us." And he said systemic racism is pervasive: "Unless you’re a person of color, you guys don’t understand," he said. "I understand that you might feel for it. But you could never truly understand what it is to be Black in America."

Anthony Davis immediately knew the impact his words would have.

"When he speaks the whole world listens," Davis said.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel added that James had been guiding the team behind-the-scenes over Zoom conference calls since George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

"He was very vocal in just leading our group right there with the right perspective to have, and understanding our viewpoint that action is needed," Vogel said. "It’s not just enough to speak on it, it’s not enough to be sized up, it’s not enough to be silent. And LeBron, like everything with us, he’s been a leader in this regard."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Delivers Passionate Comments About Breonna Taylor And The Need For Change

James used his media availability after the Lakers scrimmage against Dallas to discuss the need for change in America.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Blessedx3

Dion Waiters Solid In Lakers' First Scrimmage, His First Game With The Team

Waiters, who signed with the Lakers in March, looked good in his debut, scoring nine points on three-for-seven shooting in a scrimmage against Dallas on Thursday.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James On Washington Football Team's New Name: 'Is That Real?'

James weighed in on the Washington NFL team announcing it will call itself the "Washington Football Team" until it adopts a new name.

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel, LeBron James Make Debuts On JaVale McGee’s Life In NBA Bubble Vlog

McGee gave another inside look at what life is like for the Lakers in the NBA bubble in the latest episode of his vlog.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James' I PROMISE Village To Help Students And Their Families Is Revealed

The LeBron James Family Foundation and Graduate Hotels showed the new transitional housing built in Akron, Ohio, for families of I Promise School students who need a safe place to stay.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers' Alex Caruso Uses Media Availability To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Caruso used his media availability Wednesday to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers in March.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Alex Caruso Discusses Missing His Sister's Wedding To Remain In NBA Bubble

Caruso's sister planned her wedding around her brother's schedule, but the COVID-19 pandemic upset their plans.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Says Markieff Morris Is En Route To Joining The Team

Morris cleared protocol in Los Angeles and will be able to rejoin his team after clearing quarantine in Orlando.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says He Has Not Thought About Free Agency

Davis, who will become a free agent in October, said he's focused on his team's present instead of his future.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Inspired By John Lewis’ Message: 'Never Be Afraid Of Conflict, Good Conflict'

The Lakers star discussed what Lewis, the longtime US Congressman and civil rights activist, meant to him, Black America and Georgia.

Jill Painter Lopez