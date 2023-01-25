Your Los Angeles Lakers could be getting a third major reinforcement back in action tonight, when they square off against the lowly San Antonio Spurs.

Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports that starting LA swingman Lonnie Walker IV, who has missed the Lakers' last 13 games with left knee tendinitis, has had his availability improved to merely "questionable" ahead of the club's matchup with Walker's former team.

Los Angeles All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are also questionable tonight. On the Davis front, that's an improvement. On the James front, that's cause for some concern, considering that he's 38 and just poured in 46 points last night in a 133-115 loss to the LA Clippers. New addition Rui Hachimura is expected to join LA for the first time tonight.

Austin Reaves will miss his 11th consecutive bout since being sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Two-way Lakers players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are away from the team, getting in reps with LA's NBAGL affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers.

Walker, inked to a one-year, $6.5 million deal, is averaging 14.7 points on .455/.384/.875 shooting splits, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 dimes and 0.8 steals a night. The 6'4" shooting guard/small forward has emerged as a major keeper for a team in desperate need of athleticism and shooting on the wing.