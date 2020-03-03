AllLakers
New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Is Leaving Creative Artists Agency

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is leaving Creative Artists Agency, according to sources familiar with the situation. 

Ball, who played with the Lakers from 2017-2019, signed with Creative Artists Agency last April after mutually parting ways with former agent Harrison Gaines amid drama with Big Baller Brand.

Ball sued Big Baller Brand's former co-founder, Alan Foster, for allegedly embezzling $2 million. 

The Lakers traded Ball to the Pelicans this offseason as part of a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. 

Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is averaging 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and seven assists this season for the Pelicans, who are in 10th place in the Western Conference with a record of 26-34, 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies. 

