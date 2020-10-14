SI.com
AllLakers
Magic Johnson Says If LeBron James Wins One More Championship, He'll Be On A Par With Michael Jordan As The GOAT

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson said that if LeBron James wins one more championship, he'll be on a par with Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time. 

James just led the Lakers to his fourth NBA championship with three different franchises, beating the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.  

According to Johnson, it would just take one more title for James to even the score.  

"LeBron James is well on his way," Johnson said on ESPN's "First Take." "If he wins one more [championship], woohoo, Michael and him are going to be right there together...If he gets that next one, it's going to be hard not to say he's right there with MJ. I said the next one, which will be five, because it's hard to say -- with six and four, it's hard to say he's overtaken Michael at four championships. I think once he wins [a fifth title] and also repeats, the key word is repeat, that's a good argument right there."

James, 35, is a four-time MVP and a four-time Finals MVP. He has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists a game. 

Jordan, who retired in 2003, was a five-time MVP and a six-time Finals MVP. He averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. 

