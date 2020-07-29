Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Should Win MVP Award

Magic Johnson believes LeBron James should be named MVP.

Johnson tweeted that he thought James should “definitely” win MVP honors, then explained his reasoning on ESPN’s The Jump.

“LeBron affects the game in so many different ways,” Johnson told ESPN. “This year, he’s almost averaging a triple-double. When you think about the way he’s played defense and, last but not least, the way he’s been an incredible leader. He’s really brought those guys together and kept them going. LeBron himself is also on a mission, right? He wants to show people he can go from Cleveland to the Lakers and win a championship, especially with all the history that the Lakers have. I think LeBron has played unbelievable this season and really took Anthony Davis’ game to a whole other level. I’m really impressed with LeBron.”

James, 35, was having an MVP-caliber season before the NBA was suspended March 11, averaging 25.7 points, a league-leading 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds. He led the Lakers (49-14) to first-place in the Western Conference, and he's going to try to lead the franchise to its first championship since 2010 when the season resumes Thursday. The Lakers play the second-seeded Clippers (44-20) in their first of eight seeding games in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

Johnson acknowledged Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is also having an MVP-caliber season, but added James should edge him out for the award.

“Now, Giannis, no question, has had an incredible season,” Johnson said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he was named the MVP, right? But LeBron James in my mind has definitely won the MVP.”

James is trying to prove he can win a championship in the Western Conference after having won two titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 and another with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

James has been named the league’s MVP four times in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013.

