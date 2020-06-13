Natalia Bryant And Sabrina Ionescu Dance Party Crashed By Three-Year-Old Bianka

AllLakers
Natalia Bryant and basketball star Sabrina Ionescu were making a dance video when Natalia's three-year-old sister, Bianka, crashed the party. 

Natalia, 17, and Ionescu, who was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft by the New York Liberty in April, were doing a choreographed dance to the song “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky, when Bianka popped up in front of the camera and started dancing, sending her sister and Ionescu into fits of laughter. 

Vanessa Bryant posted the video on Instagram. It had more than six million views in less than 24 hours. 

“Another B.B. special!" Vanessa wrote on Instagram, adding that, "Bianka was humming the song the whole time."

It wasn't the first time that Bianka made a cameo in her older sister’s dance videos. She hilariously did the same thing in April, jumping in front of the camera and dancing as Natalia recorded a video with her cousin. 

Ionescu spoke at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24, after they died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside seven other people. 

Kobe and his family started a friendship with Ionescu in 2019, when Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who dreamed of playing in the WNBA, attended a women's basketball game between Oregon and USC at Galen Center.

"They sat courtside, where my jaw sat dropped," Ionescu said in February. "They watched the entire game."

After the game, Kobe spoke to the Ducks in the locker room, telling them to always keep grinding and never settle. 

Ionescu worked out with Gianna a few times that summer and even helped coach her in a game. Ionescu called Gianna "the future" of the women's game and said she had a better jump shot than she did. 

"She smiled all the time, but when it was game time, she was ready to kill," Ionescu said. "Her demeanor changed almost instantly when the whistle blew."

During the 2019-2020 season, Kobe, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, kept in touch with Ionescu, who finished her career with the Ducks as the NCAA all-time leader in career triple-doubles and the only NCAA Division 1 basketball player to have 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. 

"He didn’t just show up in my life and leave," Ionescu said. "He stayed. We kept in touch, always texting, calls, game visits. I’d drop a triple-double and have a text from him, 'Another double triple-double I see you,' with a flex emoji. Another game, another text. 'Yo, Beast Mode,” or “Easy money.'"

