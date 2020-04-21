AllLakers
Vanessa Bryant Posts Hilarious Video Of Bianka Crashing Her Sister's Dance

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant posted a video of a cute moment that recently took place in her home. 

As her eldest daughter Natalia, 17, danced with her cousins in a TikTok video, Bianka, 3, jumped in front of the camera, flashed a giant smile and did some incredibly cute dance moves. 

The girls were dancing to the song "We Rock" from the Disney Channel film Camp Rock. Natalia and her cousins giggled as Bianka stole the show. 

"Little sister. Bianka Bella ❤️BB Kiddo 😊@nataliabryant #family #cousins" Vanessa wrote on Instagram. 

The hilarious moment came one day after Vanessa celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with her late husband Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

Gianna, who dreamed of playing professional basketball, was named an honorary WNBA draft pick on Sunday. 

The helicopter crashed as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game. 

At Kobe's and Gianna's public memorial on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, Vanessa talked about what a wonderful father Kobe was to his four daughters. 

"He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are," Vanessa said. "He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough."

