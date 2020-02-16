AllLakers
Top Stories
News

NBA All-Star Game MVP Award Renamed For Kobe Bryant

Melissa Rohlin

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday that the All-Star MVP award will be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant. 

During a press conference in Chicago one day ahead of Sunday's All-Star game, Silver said the award will officially be called the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award. 

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star from 1998 to 2016. He won the game's MVP award a record-tying four times, in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011. 

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

He was a five-time NBA champion, a two-time Finals MVP and a one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20 seasons with the Lakers. 

During Sunday's All-Star game, Giannis Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 jerseys in honor of Bryant, while LeBron James' team will wear No. 2 jerseys as a tribute to Gianna, who wore No. 2 during her youth basketball games. 

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” Silver told reporters Saturday. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Would Be Feared If Kawhi Leonard Had Joined Team

During Davis' All-Star media availability, he talked about how good the Lakers would've been if Leonard was on the team

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Named Finalist For Basketball Hall Of Fame

Bryant was named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class of 2020

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Has 20 Triple-Doubles In A Season And A Half With The Lakers

At age 35, James leads the league in assists and is making essential contributions in all areas of the game

Melissa Rohlin

Here's How To Purchase Tickets For Kobe's and Gianna's Memorial

The memorial will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name of Foundation To Honor Kobe And Gianna

The Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James' School Offers Inaugural Class Free Tuition At Kent State

After the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, James talked about how those kids will over options they otherwise wouldn't have had: "It's probably the best thing I've ever done."

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 120-116 Overtime Win Over Denver

The Lakers beat Denver in their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant And Gianna Buried In Private Ceremony Feb. 7

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26

Melissa Rohlin

Preview: Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Lakers play at Denver in their final game before All-Star break

Melissa Rohlin

Read Kobe Bryant's Text Message To John Altobelli

Bryant and Altobelli were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other people

Melissa Rohlin