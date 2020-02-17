AllLakers
Top Stories
News

NBA All-Star Game Ratings Up By Eight Percent From Last Year

Melissa Rohlin

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game on TNT had 7.3 million more viewers than last year, an eight percent bump. 

The format for this year's All-Star Game was changed, with Team LeBron and Team Giannis competing to win money for their respective charities in each of the four quarters. In the fourth quarter, the game clock was turned off and there was a target score of 159 points, based on the leading team's score plus 24 points. 

Team LeBron won, 159-157, in an exciting finish that came down to the final possession. About 8 million viewers were tuned in for the end of the game, which saw players actually playing defense and competing hard. 

James posted a photo to Instagram on Monday of him facing off against Antetokounmpo as captivated fans stood, many of them filming the moment on their cell phones. 

“The Man In The 🏟” Are You Not Entertained?! 👑.,'" James wrote, adding the following hashtags, #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #BeyondThankfulandBlessed #JamesGang👑.

Before the game began, there were several tributes to Kobe Bryant, who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

The pregame show included Magic Johnson talking about Bryant, Common using spoken-word rhymes to honor Bryant and Jennifer Hudson performing "For All We Know." That portion of the coverage averaged 6.3 million viewers, a 19 percent increase from last year. 

Over the entire All-Star weekend, there was a 15 percent increase in viewers on TNT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barack Obama Talks Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Weekend

The former president of the United States spoke about Bryant on Saturday at the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Makes Light of A Reporter Calling Him 'Kobe' After All-Star Game

After Team LeBron won the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, a reporter accidentally called James by Kobe Bryant's name

Melissa Rohlin

NBA All-Star Game Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant As Team LeBron Wins

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis, 157-155, in an exciting All-Star Game

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Two Trophies Should've Been Awarded For Dunk Contest

James thinks Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon should've tied for the win in the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

Melissa Rohlin

NBA All-Star Game MVP Award Renamed For Kobe Bryant

The award will be named after Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who was named MVP of the All-Star game four times

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Would Be Feared If Kawhi Leonard Had Joined Team

During Davis' All-Star media availability, he talked about how good the Lakers would've been if Leonard was on the team

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Named Finalist For Basketball Hall Of Fame

Bryant was named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class of 2020

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Has 20 Triple-Doubles In A Season And A Half With The Lakers

At age 35, James leads the league in assists and is making essential contributions in all areas of the game

Melissa Rohlin

Here's How To Purchase Tickets For Kobe's and Gianna's Memorial

The memorial will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name of Foundation To Honor Kobe And Gianna

The Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Melissa Rohlin