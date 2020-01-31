NBA Changes All-Star Format To Honor Kobe Bryant

The NBA has changed the format of the All-Star game to raise money for charity, infuse it with competition and honor Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The two teams, led by LeBron James and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, will compete to win the first three quarters, each of which will start with a score of 0-0 and will be 12 minutes long. The winner of each quarter will earn $100,000 for their charity, with ties resulting in the money being added to the following quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a 'target score' will be set, which will be determined by the leading team's cumulative score through three quarters plus 24 points, an homage to Bryant, who wore No. 24 for the final 10 seasons of his career.

The first team to reach the target score will win the All-Star game and $200,000 for their charity of choice.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion over his 20 seasons with the Lakers, was an 18-time All-Star who was named MVP in a record-tying four of those games.

The All-Star game will be Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.