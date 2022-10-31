Your Los Angeles Lakers and their gathered Crypto.com Arena fans went ballistic after L.A. managed to secure its first regular season win of the year last night, beating the Denver Nuggets 121-110. Lakers fans online were similarly over the moon... but the trolls were out in full force, too.

We here at All Lakers took to Twitter to catalogue some of the funniest incidents of online L.A. clowning we could find in the cold hard light of day, where the grim reality that the team is still just 1-5 and is paying a bench player $47.1 million remains sad but true.

The562.org writer/editor Mike Guardascio went all-in on sarcastic optimism:

The clowning continued with a nod to current Lakers All-Star LeBron James's 2016 title with his last team:

I don't think StatMuse meant to post this as a joke, but it sure came off as one:

Molly Morrison, an excellent up-and-coming NBA humorist, got in on the fun with a nod to the team's current starting point guard:

Even ESPN's Sports Center Twitter account cooked up a solid dig at Lakers fans' expense:

It appears LeBron James wasn't the only Chosen One at Crypto.com Arena last night, with Overtime postulating as to why exactly L.A. secured its first W of 2022-23:

Barstool Sports mocked the way Los Angeles treated new coach Darvin Ham after securing his first win as an NBA head coach, though to be fair a lot of teams do celebrate a new head coach nabbing an initial victory as if it's a playoff series being clinched:

The easiest path forward for Los Angeles to shut up the haters is to keep winning, of course. It will have its next chance to do so Wednesday night, against the 4-2 New Orleans Pelicans. Whether or not ex-Laker Brandon Ingram, still in the league's concussion protocols, becomes available to suit up could have a big impact on how high L.A. can fly.

The below tweet, capturing a TikTok post of Russell Westbrook struggling to convert shots during the Lakers' pregame warmups, appears to have been filmed at the Target Center in Minnesota, meaning it's probably from Friday's loss to the Timberwolves. But it only made it onto our radar today, so it's getting a slot here too: