New Documentary Series 'Greatness Code' To Feature Untold Stories From LeBron James, Other Athletes

A new documentary series "Greatness Code" will feature untold stories from top athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater.

The series, which will premier July 10 on Apple TV+, is co-produced by James' media company Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports. It is directed by Gotham Chopra.

"The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career," according to the show's news release.

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, had led the Lakers atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before the season was suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James, 35, was having an MVP-caliber season, leading the league in assists with 10.6 a game, while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.

In a recent interview with Uninterrupted, James said that he's hopeful that basketball will resume.

"Definitely not giving up on the season," he said.

James added that if the league can figure out a safe way to finish the season, he and other players are anxious to get back onto the court.

"I want to get back to playing," he said. "I love to play the game of basketball. I know how inspiring the game of basketball is. I know how inspiring sport is itself. As soon as possible, when we can get back out there, we'd love to bring the game of basketball back to our fans, man. As a fan myself, I know we all miss it. I'd be sitting here lying if I said we don't."