The Lakers are rolling out a new lineup on the first day of 2023. With Lonnie Walker IV still out with a tailbone injury, Troy Brown Jr. will re-enter the starting lineup, and Austin Reaves will come off the bench.

Walker joins LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverly and Thomas Bryant in the starting five.

Brown has started 17 games this year, and come off the bench in 16. As a starter, Brown is averaging 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 47.3/37.7/100 shooting splits in 25.9 minutes. As a reserve, he's playing just 18.4 minutes, and averaging 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists on 38.2/31.8/100 splits.

The Lakers will look for Brown to provide some shooting in the lineup — and hopefully, he's hitting his threes tonight. As for Reaves, he'll still play a big role, but it'll be off the bench.

Tip is off at 4:00 pm. The Lakers will be looking for their second straight win, and to start the new year off with a victory.

