Los Angeles Lakers All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant may no longer be with us, but thankfully that hasn't stopped a steady flow of his world-class footwear from being released and reissued.

Steve Jaconetta of Sole Retriever writes that the deceased Hall of Famer's fourth signature shoe, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro, will be unveiled on May 1st, 2023 in a fresh white, black metallic gold, and bright emerald colorway.

The sneaker will retail for $180.