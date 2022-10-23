Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Impressed By F1 Speedster

To commemorate the release of "F1 22" from EA Sports, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James sat down with Aussie McLaren F1 race car driver Daniel Ricciardo to demo the game in a fresh video.

In opening up the video, we get a quick sequence of shots depicting Beverley, James and Ricciardo shooting hoops and tossing the pigskin around, before ultimately checking out Ricciardo's spiffy wheels and finally sitting down to play some F1 22.

"How many race courses [are there in F1 competition?" Beverley asks Ricciardo early on. When told there are 23, Beverley is impressed with Ricciardo's intricate awareness of each course. "That's fire," Beverley responds. "So we'll know every corner, what gear we have to be [in], everything," Ricciardo elaborates.

Pat Bev was especially impressed by just how quickly Ricciardo's team changed the wheels to his race car during a pit stop.

Ricciardo explained, “So they change four wheels in less than three seconds.” To which Beverley simply exclaimed, "Damn!"

"Derwin had the quicker time [in the game], but... I would say it was a short-lived victory," Ricciardo revealed afterwards. James conceded that he took some semi-illicit shortcuts to best Beverley.

The video concludes with the trio encouraging fans to share their best lap times in the game on Twitter, using the hashtag #ricciardochallenge.

In his first two games with the Lakers, the 6'1" Beverley has started out of position at shooting guard, alongside incumbent starting point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook at this point is not a great fit on the L.A. roster, but L.A. is opting to showcase him alongside the team's other starters, perhaps to boost his trade value.

Through two games with the Lakers, Beverley is averaging just four points on 16.7% shooting from the field, but is contributing in other ways. The 34-year-old vet is putting up three steals, two blocks, two rebounds, and 1.5 assists a night. Here's hoping his shooting improves in the coming days and weeks for Los Angeles.

For all your F1 needs this year and in the seasons to come, check out our sister site F1Briefings.com!