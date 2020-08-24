Pau Gasol Calls Himself An Uncle To Kobe Bryant's Daughters

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol developed a strong brotherhood when they played together on the Lakers from 2008-2014, winning two championships in 2009 and 2010.

And after Kobe died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, Gasol remained closely connected to his family.

Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell recently went sailing with Kobe's wife, Vanessa, and her three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1.

He posted a photo of the group on Instagram, writing, "My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture #Family." In another photo, he held Bianka as they both looked at each other with huge smiles.

Gasol was devastated after Kobe died. He didn't speak to anyone for days. He sent flowers to Vanessa on what would've been her and Kobe's 19th wedding anniversary in April. And he wrote an article in the Players' Tribune, saying we all need Kobe's mentality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And on Sunday, what would've been Kobe's 42nd birthday, he posted an emotional message on twitter.

"With tears in my eyes today... I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family," Gasol wrote. "I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways. #Hermano #Familia #42"

On Monday, the 24th day of the eighth month of the year, Gasol took to Twitter to post one of Kobe's famous quotes on Kobe Bryant Day.

"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do," Gasol tweeted, adding, "8/24 Kobe Bryant Day."

Bryant, who wore No. 8 and 24 jerseys over his 20-season career with the Lakers, was a five-time champion, 18-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008.