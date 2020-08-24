SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Pau Gasol Calls Himself An Uncle To Kobe Bryant's Daughters

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol developed a strong brotherhood when they played together on the Lakers from 2008-2014, winning two championships in 2009 and 2010. 

And after Kobe died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, Gasol remained closely connected to his family. 

Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell recently went sailing with Kobe's wife, Vanessa, and her three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1. 

He posted a photo of the group on Instagram, writing, "My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture #Family." In another photo, he held Bianka as they both looked at each other with huge smiles. 

Gasol was devastated after Kobe died. He didn't speak to anyone for days. He sent flowers to Vanessa on what would've been her and Kobe's 19th wedding anniversary in April. And he wrote an article in the Players' Tribune, saying we all need Kobe's mentality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And on Sunday, what would've been Kobe's 42nd birthday, he posted an emotional message on twitter. 

"With tears in my eyes today... I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family," Gasol wrote. "I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways. #Hermano #Familia #42"

On Monday, the 24th day of the eighth month of the year, Gasol took to Twitter to post one of Kobe's famous quotes on Kobe Bryant Day. 

"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do," Gasol tweeted, adding, "8/24 Kobe Bryant Day."

Bryant, who wore No. 8 and 24 jerseys over his 20-season career with the Lakers, was a five-time champion, 18-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Lakers Had To Make 100 Free Throws Before Leaving Practice Sunday Ahead Of Game 4 Against Portland

The Lakers were 28-for-43 (65.1 percent) from the charity stripe in their 116-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

JR Smith On Kobe Bryant: 'His Name Comes Up Every Single Day'

Smith discussed the impact Bryant has on the Lakers on what would've been his 42nd birthday.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant On What Would've Been Kobe's 42nd Birthday: 'I’m Mad I Didn’t Go First'

Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking and beautiful message on what would've been Kobe's 42nd birthday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Passes Tim Duncan For 2nd In All-Time Playoff Wins In Lakers' Game 3 Victory Over Portland

James dominated in Saturday's win, giving the Lakers a 2-1 lead over the Trail Blazers in their first-round playoff series.

Melissa Rohlin

Update: Rajon Rondo Is Late-Game Scratch For Game 3 Because of Pregame Back Spasms

Lakers coach Frank Vogel initially said that Rondo would be active for the Lakers on Saturday before he experienced the setback.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Where Anthony Davis Ranks Among His Teammates Over His 17-Season Career

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are trying to lead the Lakers to their first championship in 10 years.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Is Reading 'The Autobiography Of Malcolm X' For Inspiration During Playoffs

Amid a global pandemic, nationwide social unrest, and being stuck in the NBA bubble away from his family for six weeks, James has turned to the words of Malcom X.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Supports Goodyear After President Trump Calls For A Company Boycott Amid Anti-MAGA Photo

After the Lakers' 111-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, LeBron James was asked for his thoughts on President Donald Trump calling on his followers to boycott Goodyear Tires.

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers Made A Statement With A Blowout Win Over Portland In Game 2 Of Their First-Round Playoff Series

LeBron James set the tone early by not speaking to Anthony Davis all day ahead of the game. Davis responded with a spectacular performance.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Is Inactive For Game 2 Of The Lakers' First-Round Playoff Series Against Portland

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Rondo, who was listed as questionable ahead of Game 2, is "close" to making his return.

Melissa Rohlin