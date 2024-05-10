Potential Lakers Free Agent Candidate 'Not Expected' to Return to Current Team
The Los Angeles Lakers appear likely to make some major moves this offseason, after team president Rob Pelinka jettisoned his third head coaching hire in second-year leader Darvin Ham last week.
It appears likely that Pelinka will be looking to further reshape the team's roster via free agency and trades
Now, it appears that one intriguing potential L.A. target could hit the open market.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, incumbent New Orleans Pelicans starting center Jonas Valanciunas may be eyeing a mutual exit.
“There’s a sense Jonas Valanciunas won’t return as a Pelican this offseason in free agency, I’m told. Valanciunas essentially split center minutes with Larry Nance Jr. this season and was benched often to close games,” Scotto writes.
Nance, himself an ex-Laker, could take over the position on a more permanent basis, as head coach Willie Green seems to have enjoyed a more fluid, multi-positional approach to his offense with a small-ball five.
Last season, the surprisingly durable 31-year-old appeared in all 82 games for the club, averaging 12.2 points on 55.9% shooting from the floor, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 blocks.
Because Valanciunas cannot stretch the floor, his addition could be an awkward fit offensively, as current L.A. starter Anthony Davis, who did a great job at the position last season, would be shifted back to power forward alongside the 6-foot-11 vet.
