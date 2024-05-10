Lakers All-Star Trade Target Weighs In on Recent Head Coaching Changes Around NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers have many decisions to make this offseason, starting with who will become their next head coach. After getting rid of Darvin Ham, Los Angeles is now left to find their third coach since 2020.
It's not just L.A. that has to find a coach either but they also have multiple roster decisions to make. The front office will need to decide if they want to go after a third star player or continue to pair depth around their two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
One option for the Lakers would be for them to return to a potential move that almost went down during the trade deadline, the acquisition of guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. Murray would give them a third star alongside James and Davis but his price tag is much smaller than others.
Los Angeles openly wanted him at the trade deadline so we could see them pivot back to him. However, the firing of Ham and other coaches around the league could impact things. Murray took to social media to weigh in on his feelings regarding all the coaching movement.
While this probably wouldn't change things, it is interesting that Murray took to social media for this. Ham is within this message from Murray, even if he isn't directly calling the Lakers out.
Could this have any impact on the Lakers' interest in Murray? Only time will tell but he does make sense as a strong addition for Los Angeles this summer.
