Preview: Lakers vs. Knicks

Finally, the Lakers play another game, giving them an opportunity to put their 32-point loss to the Boston Celtics (139-107) on Monday behind them.

It was their biggest margin of defeat this season, or as LeBron James put it: a "good, old-fashioned butt whooping."

For a Lakers team that hasn't lost many games this season with a record of 34-9 and a road record of 18-4, it was a rude awakening. Or an anomaly. Definitely a blip.

The Lakers play the Knicks on Wednesday, which are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-22. They've only won six of their 15 home games, and are 5-12 against Western Conference opponents.

Knicks' forward Marcus Morris (sprained left ankle) is questionable for Monday's game.

The Lakers beat the Knicks, 117-87, on Jan. 7 at Staples Center. Anthony Davis sustained a gluteus maximus contusion in that game after taking a hard fall and was sidelined for the Lakers' next five games.

Davis returned from that injury Monday against the Celtics. In 22 minutes, he had nine points on three-for-seven shooting, four rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and five fouls.

He didn't look like himself. But very few of his teammates did either, with the exception of JaVale McGee, who had a team-high 18 points on seven-for-nine shooting.

The Lakers will play the Knicks in their first game of a back-to-back. They play Brooklyn on Thursday and Philadelphia on Saturday before returning to Los Angeles.